Odisha CM declares Biramaharajpur as NAC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared Biramaharajpur in Sonepur district as Notified Area Council (NAC) on Sunday, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

With the latest announcement by the Chief Minister, the total number of new NACs has risen to 35 as he had declared 34 places of the district as new NACs.

Biramaharajpur is the sub-divisional office of Sonepur district.

It is to be noted here that Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the formation of 34 new NACs across 20 districts and the upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities.

Pallahada and Chhendipada in Angul district, Basta and Simulia in Balasore district, Paikamal and Veden in Bargarh district, Agarpada in Bhadrak district, Belapada and Sintala in Bolangir district, Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jaraka and Chandikhole in Jajpur district, Jayapatna in Kalahandi district, Raikia in Kandhamal district, Boriguma in Koraput district, Sinapali in Nuapada district, Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamakataka in Rayagada district, Dunguripali in Subarnapur district, Banei in Sundargarh district, Shergarh and Kukudakhandi in Ganjam district, Kantilo in Nayagarh district, Tangi and Begunia in Khordha district, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghpur and Niali in Cuttack district, Betonati in Mayurbhanj district, Parjang in Dhenkanal district and Kantamal in Boudh district are the newly created NACs.

This apart, five NACs were upgraded to municipalities. They are Boudhgarh in the Boudh district, Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district, Kantabanji in the Balangir and Chatrapur and Aska NACs in Ganjam district.

The decision to declare new NACs and municipalities are taken in view of the suggestions of the public, increasing population and need for development and economic growth on the occasion of the visit of the 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian to various districts.