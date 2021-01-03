Odisha CM Congratulates Women Hockey Players Selected To Play Against Argentina

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated the women hockey players from the State who have been selected in the Indian National Women’s Team for their tour against Argentina.

Patnaik, in a post on his Twitter handle, congratulated Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, and Rashmita Minz on being selected in the Indian team to play against Argentina.

Hockey India on Sunday named the 25-member Indian Women’s Hockey squad for the tour. The Indian Women’s Team, which will be Captained by Forward Rani with Goalkeeper Savita serving as the Vice-Captain, consists of Goalkeepers Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam, Defenders Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Rashmita Minz, Manpreet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete and Nisha, Midfielders Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Namita Toppo, Monika and Nikki Pradhan and Forwards Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Udita, Rajwinder Kaur, Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two matches against Argentina (Junior Women) on January 17, and January 19, two matches against Argentina B on January 22 and January 24, and four matches against Argentina on January 26, January 28, January 30, and January 31.

The Indian team already left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi today to take part in their tour of Argentina.