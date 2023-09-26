Odisha CM congratulates Waheeda Rehman on being selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates veteran actress Waheeda Rehman on being selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the legendary actress, Waheeda Rehman on being selected to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The CM also said that, she is one of the finest actresses and has contributed immensely to Indian cinema.

He further remembered her memorable roles have etched an indelible mark in the hearts of cinema lovers.

“Congratulate legendary actress, #WaheedaRehman Ji on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. She is one of the finest actresses and has contributed immensely to Indian cinema. Her memorable roles have etched indelible mark in the hearts of cinema lovers,” wrote the CM shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Congratulate legendary actress, #WaheedaRehman Ji on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. She is one of the finest actresses and has contributed immensely to Indian cinema. Her memorable roles have etched indelible mark in the hearts of cinema lovers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 26, 2023

Also Read: Legendary Actor Waheeda Rehman To Be Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award