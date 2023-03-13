Odisha CM congratulates team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for winning Oscars

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the the composer, lyricist, music director and entire team of the movie ‘RRR’.

It is worth mentioning that, the movie has awarded the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu‘ at the famous and most coveted Oscars. It is also the first song ever from an Indian film to win the Academy Awards.

The CM wrote on his personal twitter handle, “Indeed a proud moment and it will inspire generations of Indian film makers.”

CM Naveen also congratulated the crew members of ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘ on winning the prestigious Academy Award in the Best Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Reportedly, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is the first Indian film ever to win an Oscar in this category.

