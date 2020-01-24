Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha CM congratulates Lt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty on his appointment as Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Army Command.

The Chief Minister took Twitter route to wish Mohanty for his new responsibility.

Odisha born Chandi Prasad  is currently commanding Uttar Bharat area. He will take charge the office from Lt Gen SK Saini tomorrow.

General Mohanty has operational experience along the borders with Pakistan and China. He has also been active in counter-insurgency operations in Assam. He had led a multinational UN brigade in Congo.

