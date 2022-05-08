Odisha CM condoles Rajat Kar’s demise, announces cremation with state honours

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Padma Shri recipient commentator Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar.

Conveying his condolence to the bereaved family members of Rajat Kar, the CM announced the Padma Shri recipient would be cremated with state honours.

Odsiha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan express their deep grief over Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar’s death.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta and others also condoled the demise of Rajat Kar.

Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar died at the age of 88 this evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was admitted at the hospital after he complained chest pain. However, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

You might also like
State

2 Covid-19 cases were reported in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

State

Covid 19 update: 7 patients recover across Odisha on May 8

State

Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, here’s all you need to…

State

Odisha: 3 school students drown in Bramhani River, 2 rescued while another still…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.