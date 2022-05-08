Odisha CM condoles Rajat Kar’s demise, announces cremation with state honours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Padma Shri recipient commentator Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar.

Conveying his condolence to the bereaved family members of Rajat Kar, the CM announced the Padma Shri recipient would be cremated with state honours.

Odsiha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan express their deep grief over Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar’s death.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବାଗ୍ମୀ, ଲେଖକ ତଥା ଶିକ୍ଷାବିତ୍ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ରଜତ କୁମାର କରଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦ୍ଗତି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି l ସ୍ଵର୍ଗତକର ନିଜର ଅନନ୍ୟ ବାଗ୍ମୀତା ,ପାଣ୍ଡିତ୍ୟ ଓ ସୃଜନ କୃତି ପାଇଁ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି l — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) May 8, 2022

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta and others also condoled the demise of Rajat Kar.

ପ୍ରବୀଣ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ, ଅସାଧାରଣ ବାଗ୍ମୀ ତଥା ପ୍ରଖ୍ୟାତ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଗବେଷକ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ଡ.ରଜତ କରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଦିବଂଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 8, 2022

Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar died at the age of 88 this evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was admitted at the hospital after he complained chest pain. However, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.