Odisha CM Committed To Promote Koraput Coffee On International Coffee Day
Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has shown commitment in promoting Odisha’s own home grown coffee of Koraput. The CM through a tweet said that, Koraput Coffee is known for its rejuvenating taste, freshness and aroma.
He added that, Odisha Government is committed to popularize the home-grown, flavourful Koraput Coffee among coffee lovers around the world.
This move will also help to boost income and popularity of coffee farmers in Odisha.
