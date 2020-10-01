international coffee day odisha
Pic Credits: CMO Official Twitter Handle

Odisha CM Committed To Promote Koraput Coffee On International Coffee Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has shown commitment in promoting Odisha’s own home grown coffee of Koraput.  The CM through a tweet said that, Koraput Coffee is known for its rejuvenating taste, freshness and aroma.

He added that, Odisha Government is committed to popularize the home-grown, flavourful Koraput Coffee among coffee lovers around the world. 

This move will also help to boost income and popularity of coffee farmers in Odisha. 

