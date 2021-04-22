Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a telephonic discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Sources say, the conversation was regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Odisha and the country.

Patnaik said it is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all required cooperation in the fight against Covid at the national level.

The CM further said that the state would like to help the center including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation.