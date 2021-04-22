Odisha CM Calls PM Modi To Discuss Covid Situation

By WCE 2
naveen calls modi
Pic Credits: Official Website Of Narendra Modi (FILE PHOTO)

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a telephonic discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Sources say, the conversation was regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Odisha and the country.

Patnaik said it is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all required cooperation in the fight against Covid at the national level.

The CM further said that the state would like to help the center including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation.

You might also like
State

Voting Date For Pipili By-Elections Changed, To Be Held On May 16

State

Eminent Odia Film Editor Ravi Shankar Patnaik Passes Away

State

5 Bear Cubs Rescued From Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar, See Pics

State

Jharaphula Death Case: Mystery Solved, Was Killed For Mere Rs 30K

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.