Bhubaneswar: Amid ‘lock down’ in the whole country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not to differentiate between essential and non-essential goods during movement of goods through interstate borders.

In the letter to PM, Patnaik said that movement of goods may be permitted seamlessly across the country without any differentiation as there are long queues of couple of kms in the inter-state borders.

In the letter the Odisha CM said, “As of now it has been announced that all transport services except transportation of essential goods will remain suspended. I am of the view that differentiations of goods as essential and non-essential will lead to discretion, corruption and dislocation at check gate level. It may lead to chaos and affect the movement of essential goods as well.

“I am sharing this from our experience in handling natural disasters whenever we have made a differentiation between essential and non-essential goods, the overall goods movement. Especially of essential goods get affected,” the letter further said.