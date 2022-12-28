Odisha CM asks health dept to keep close vigil on Covid-19 situation ahead of Omicron BF.7 scare

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the health department to keep a close vigil on the Covid-19 situation in Odisha.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said the CM has appealed to all to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain social distance.

Public Health Director Mishra said there is no need for panic, but people must take necessary precautions.

Stating that the situation is stable, he said it is necessary to remain prepared to contain the disease and prevent its spread. Odisha has not recorded any rise in COVID cases since November and less than 12 cases are being reported daily, he said.

Recently, Covid mock drills were conducted in various hospitals of Odisha to monitor the efficient management system.