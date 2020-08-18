Odisha CM asks for location specific strategy for 4 dists to curb Covid 19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID situation in the state today and asked officers to prepare location specific strategy for districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada.

The Chief Minister said that five Plasma Therapy Units have been set up so far. Plasma therapy has been shown to be an effective treatment for Covid disease. He issued an order to set up Plasma Bank in the State that is to be set up at Koraput Medical College. It is expected to start working by next week.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi said that the Directorate of Medical Education and Training has formed a Multi-Disciplinary Technical Team with professors from seven Medical Colleges to reduce the death rate in the state. They have continued to work to make Covid’s treatment more effective by providing appropriate advice in this regard.

PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, gave a detailed presentation on Covidium countering in the state. He informed that a Plasma Storage Unit has been set up in Balasore for the treatment of Covid patients in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak. Additional Chief Secretary cum Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena also provided information on Corona management.