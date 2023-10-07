Odisha CM approves Rs 175.5 crore Additional Grant for Special Development Council

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved an additional grant of Rs 175.5 crore today for the Special Development Council (SDC). The money will be spent for the preservation of the language, art, culture and heritage of the tribal people.

This additional grant will be available along with the general grant of Rs 175.5 crore for this year. This was informed by 5T Secretary VK Pandian during a discussion with the chairpersons of the SDCs on Saturday. Accordingly, in total the SDC will receive a total grant of Rs 351 crore this year.

With this announcement, the chairpersons and members of the nine SDCs who were present during the discussion through video conferencing expressed their happiness.

It is worth mentioning here that the State government has constituted Special Development Councils in as many as 9 districts of Odisha namely, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur.