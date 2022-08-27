Odisha CM approves proposal for 36 more Police Stations, 563 new posts created: Details

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the swelling population as well as administrative requirements Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the proposal for opening of 36 new Police Stations in the State. He has issued directive to expedite work for establishment of these Thanas at the earliest.

The upcoming Police stations are – Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul, Anantapur and Gopalpur in Balasore, Bargarh Rural in Bargarh, Nimakhandi in Berhampur, Laxmijore and Agalpur in Balangir, Ghantapada in Boudh, Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Maniabandha in Cuttack Commissionerate, Jodum and Bhadreswar, Laimura of Deogarh, Mahaveer Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada nd Kotinada in Ganjam, Krushnanandapur in Jagatsinghpur, Alakunda in Jajpur, Bramhabarada and Dasarathpur, Airport Police station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat of Kalahandi, Kalampur, Pattamundai Rural of Kendrapara, Kudanagari Korua, Manoharpur of Keonjhar, Nachuni in Khordha, Suking in Koraput, Malkangiri Sadar, Korkunda in Malkangiri, Bhanjapur in Mayurbhanj, Maidalpur in Nabarangpur, Charichhak in Puri, Ramnaguda in Raygada, Bareipali in Sambalpur and Lacchipur in Subernapur.

These Police Stations will be done with division of the existing Police Stations and by up-gradation of Police Out posts.

As many as 563 posts in different ranks from Inspector to Constable have been created in this regard to be posted in these police stations.