Odisha CM approves demand for CHC to be covered under Ama Hospital in Angul

Angul: As per the directions of Chief Minister, Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, visited Angul District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He visited Chhendipada CHC and discussed the development of the CHC. Pandian apprised Chief Minister Patnaik over a video phone call at the public grievance meeting on the huge demand for including the CHC under Ama Hospital. Chief Minister immediately approved the proposal and directed the health department to take further steps to start the project in CHC Chendipada.

During the district visit, Pandian visited Maa Hingula temple and interacted with the temple committee, priests, and public regarding the development of the Temple and providing pilgrim facilities.

He then proceeded to Talcher College playground and interacted with the local public, heard their grievances, and assured timely redressal.

Also, he reviewed the progress of the Mega Pipe Water Supply project plan for Talcher, Kaniha, and parts of Banarpal under the Angul district. The project at a cost of Rs 357 crores will be completed by August 2023 and will benefit 124 villages. He reviewed the instream storage structure across the Brahmani river at a cost of Rs 221 crores to be completed by July 2025.

Later, he proceeded to Maa Bayani Pitha, Patrapada under Chhedipada Block. The development of the temple and pilgrim facilities was discussed with the temple committee and the public.

Later, Pandian reviewed the progress of the Mega Pipe Water Supply project plan for Chhendipada taken up at a cost of Rs 415 crores which will be completed in August 2023 and benefit 172 villages of Chendipada block.

Then he proceeded to Bantala in Angul Block, where he interacted with the public, heard their grievances, and assured expeditious redressal. Also, he reviewed the progress of the Mega Piped Water Supply project plan for Angul and parts of Banarpal at a cost of Rs 357.92 crores which will be completed in March 2025 and will benefit 278 villages.

Then, he proceeded to Biju Maidan in Angul Town and addressed intermediate & graduate students from different colleges of Angul, encouraging them to keep working hard with dedication to achieve their goals and aspirations. He informed them about the Chief Minister’s approval for including 47 +2 and Degree colleges of Angul under 5T Transformation at a cost of Rs. 15.25 Crores.

At the PTC field at Angul, he interacted with the Mission Shakti groups and heard their grievances. He appreciated their initiatives and encouraged them to become small entrepreneurs.

In Angul, he visited Advanced Rehabilitation Centre, World Class Library & Museum, and reviewed the District Head Quarter Ama hospital works.

Special Secretary to CM, R Vineel Krishna, DIG Brijesh Rai, Collector Siddharth Swain, SP, and district officials accompanied during the visit.