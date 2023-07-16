Odisha CM approves all +2 & degree colleges in Deogarh district to be taken under 5T initiative

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Deogarh district to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and also attended redressal of public grievances.

Pandian visited Pradhanpat Waterfall and discussed with the local people about the development of eco-tourism and tourist amenities at Pradhanpat.

He interacted with the college students and informed that Chief Minister approved the Transformation under 5T for all nineteen +2 Colleges and all nine degree colleges of Deogarh district at a cost of Rs 10.25 crore.

Later he attended public grievances at Bada Bagicha ground and heard the individual as well as community grievances and assured for early disposal of the same.

Later, he reviewed progress of the new 300-bedded District HQ Hospital project costing Rs 115 crore and directed to be completed by October.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Suresh Sh Dalai, RDC, Brijesh Rai, DIG, Collector & DM, Deogarh, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, S.P. Deogarh, Pramod Rath and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.