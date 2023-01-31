Odisha CM approves 50 Fire Service Personnel posts

Bhubaneswar: As many as 50 Fire Service Personnel posts have been approved by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. The personnel will be deployed at four UDAN Airports across Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal for the creation of 50 posts of Fire Service Personnel in different ranks for four Airports under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)– UDAN scheme. These Airports are Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela and Jeypore.

Out of these 50 posts, 9 each will be deployed at Utkela and Jeypore and 16 each at Jharsuguda and Rourkela. It may be mentioned here that recently three fire stations have been made functional at three premier medical colleges of state, namely – Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla.

Besides, two more Fire Stations have been made functional at Tihidi in Bhadrak and Baruan in Jajpur districts. These stations were running by rationalization of personnel at different other Fire Stations. Recently, 16 Fire Service Personnel have been deployed at Rourkela Airport in the month of December 2022.