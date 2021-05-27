Odisha CM Appreciates Efforts By Various Agencies For Post Cyclone Restoration

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the meticulous planning of Odisha Energy Department, efforts of ground staff and Tata Power to restore power supply to cyclone Yaas affected districts at the earliest.

He has further appreciated ODRAF and NDRF for braving Cyclone Yaas and relentlessly working to rescue people from unsafe places, removing fallen trees to restoring road communication at the earliest.

“Such commitment and dedication during crisis like this is commendable.” said the CM through a treat.

The CM has also appreciated Odisha Police for its relentless effort in shifting people to safety ahead of Cyclone Yaas, rescuing vulnerable people and working ceaselessly to restore normalcy at the earliest.

“The commitment to serve during such challenging time is praiseworthy.” further added the CM.

Naveen also appreciated all the district administrations for early preparedness, continuous monitoring of the situation, quick restoration of water and electricity supply.

“Unwavering focus on the principle, ‘every life is precious’ helps in saving lives during such disasters.” said the CM via a tweet.