Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed the people of the state to observe one minute silent prayer at 6 PM on August 5 to pay tributes to the Covid Warriors.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said, “Tomorrow Odisha will cross 25,000 recoveries. This is a momentous occasion in our fight against #COVID19. Together we have been able to save more lives than in other parts of the country. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the country.”

“This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid WarriorsCovid Warriors who are working round the clock. They have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe. Some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight,” he added.

Patnaik said, “To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid Warriors, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 Cr sisters and brothers of #Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6PM tomorrow. This will be followed by an oath taking.”