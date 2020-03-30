Bhubaneswar: Odisha is going on these days through lock down. As per it’s norms people have been asked to stay at home. However, it is not a time to ask women of the house to cook food for three times a day to enjoy these days as holidays.

In this juncture Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed people of Odisha not to overburden the women of a house to prepare food for multiple times.

Odisha’s COVID 19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi conveyed the above message of the Chief Minister in a press meet aired from Geeta Govinda Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He is briefing media on COVID 19 updates for the last few days at 4.30 pm.

Clearing the message of the CM, Bagchi said that this is the lock down which we should not want to enjoy like holidays. Hence, people should limit the number of their food. In his words, it is not a time to overburden the mothers, wives, sisters and sister in laws. Otherwise, the women, who normally prepare food at home, will be overburdened and once they will be in pressure, it would bring big problem to everybody.

Bagchi went on to explain and said that lock down time is not a time when we should opt for fresh vegetables daily, rather we should make a habit to cook the available vegetables for at least 2, 3 days so that one person from a family will need to go out of the house only once in every 2 or 3 days.