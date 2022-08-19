Odisha CM appeals people not to get frightened & cooperate administration

Bhubaneswar: With prediction of heavy rainfall today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the citizens of the State not to get frightened and adhere to the directives issued by the administration.

It is to be noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted by the MeT centre for four districts of Odisha – Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

At this juncture the CM appealed that the citizens should not get frightened and follow the directions issued from the administration from time to time. He appealed to co-operate the district administration.

The CM further urged people to make effort to keep them as well as their families safe and secured. He has said that every life is precious for him.