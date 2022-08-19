Odisha CM appeals people not to get frightened

Odisha CM appeals people not to get frightened & cooperate administration

By WCE 5 55 0

Bhubaneswar: With prediction of heavy rainfall today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the citizens of the State not to get frightened and adhere to the directives issued by the administration.

It is to be noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted by the MeT centre for four districts of Odisha – Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

At this juncture the CM appealed that the citizens should not get frightened and follow the directions issued from the administration from time to time. He appealed to co-operate the district administration.

The CM further urged people to make effort to keep them as well as their families safe and secured. He has said that every life is precious for him.

You might also like
State

Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued for next 3 days in Odisha, check…

State

8 year old minor boy dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Koraput dist: Watch

State

Odisha adds another 452 Covid recoveries

State

Rare fish found in flood water in Nimapada of Puri district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.