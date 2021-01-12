Odisha CM announces waiver of fees for BSE conducted Matric exam 2021

Odisha Matric fees 2021 waived

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief to the students who will appear for the BSE conducted Matric examinations this year, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the fees for the said exam will be waived. It was intimated in a letter issued from the office of the CM on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that every student spends Rs. 420 towards fees of the Annual Matric exam in Odisha. Accordingly, while the State government will bear an expenditure of Rs. 27 crore towards this fees waiver, more than 6 lakh students will be benefited.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 academic year has been hugely affected. After being shut for long nine months the Schools across the State were reopened on January 8. However, so far only Class 10 and Class 12 students have been allowed to attend Classes at the School.

