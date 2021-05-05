Odisha CM Announces Unitary University Status For Khallikote Autonomous College

khallikote college becomes university
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today (Wednesday) announced unitary university status for Khallikote autonomous college.

The Khallikote autonomous college is one of the oldest and famous colleges of the state having a rich academic tradition. Many of its alumni have established themselves in various fields .

Unitary University status to this college has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of southern Odisha. It will usher in a new academic journey promoting research, new studies relevant to current times.

