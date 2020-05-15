Bhubaneswar: The kin of sarpanches, shall get rupees fifty lac insurance if they loose their life in the COVID19 war, irrespective of whether it is in a public or private healthcare facility.

In a tweet, CM Naveen Patnaik said that since sarpanches are front warriors in the battle against COVID19. They are working at temporary medical camps(TMCs) and quarantine centres at panchayat level.

The family of sarpanches will receive Rs 50 lakh assistance if he/she dies due to an infection from the deadly virus, added the Chief Minister in the tweet.

It is noteworthy that, the Odisha government had announced Rs 50 lakh assistance each for families of doctor, health worker and police personnel who lose lives in the fight against COVID-19.