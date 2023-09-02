Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha CM announces Rs 5 crore assistance for rain ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Assistance from CMRF for ‘Relief and Restoration’, the CM expresses concern over people's woes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Pradesh.

It is to be noted that Himachal Pradesh has recently been ravaged by incessant rains causing massive loss of life and property.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Writing a letter to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister has expressed concern over the distress of the people and loss of property following incessant rains and massive floods.

‘My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis’, said the CM in the letter.

The money will be utilised for repair and restoration in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

