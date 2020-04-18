Bhubaneswar: Taking a big measure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic Odisha Govt announced sanction of Rs 100 crore for daily wage labourers in urban areas of the state. This will benefit about 4.5 lakh families.

Covid is not only a huge health issue it also is an economic issue that should be addressed at the earliest. To fight to this economic situation the announced money will benefit the economically backward sections of the society living in the 114 municipal areas of the state.

The initiative will start from April to continue till September 2020. The initiative will work in association of the women of Mission Shakti. The wage of the beneficiaries will be sent directly to their bank accounts every week.

The Urban Wage Employment Initiative has been launched in this crucial time that the state is facing to fight against coronavirus will benefit poor labourers.