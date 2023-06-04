Odisha CM announces free bus service to Kolkata after Coromandel train accident

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. The free service will start today and will continue till the restoration of normal train service on the Balasore route.

In a tweet, the State Information and Public Relations Department said, “Hon’ble CM Sri Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri Bhubaneswar & Cuttack from today. It will continue till the restoration of normal train service on the Balasore route. Daily around 50 buses provide transport service to Kolkata.”

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the Coromandel train accident has been identified. The restoration process is underway. He also informed that the restoration of the track will be completed today.

“We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It is pertinent to note here that 288 people lost their lives in the tragic Coromandel train accident on Friday evening. 1,175 passengers were left injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.