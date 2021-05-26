Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveeen Patnaik on Monday reviewed the post Yaas cyclone situation and announced 7 days relief for all the families of 128 marooned villages of the cyclone affected districts in the State.

Also, major roads will be restored for communication in the coming 24 hours, the CM said. He said that 80% restoration of electricity supply in the affected districts will be done in the coming 24 hours.

The CM congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, District administration, community organisations, fire personnel and police for their excellent work in evacuation.

The CM also thanked the doctors and health workers for continuous health service in the affected district during cyclone.

