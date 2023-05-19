Odisha CM among others invited for Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is among the top leaders who have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar on May 20.

Apart from Patnaik, the like-minded opposition leaders who have been invited for the Karnataka CM’s swearing-in ceremony are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

As per the list of the invitees, the swearing-in ceremony could be considered as a show of strength for the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if every one of them attends.

However, it is yet to know whether the Odisha Chief Minster will personally attend the swearing-in ceremony or send someone on his behalf.

After days of uncertainty, the Congress, which registered an emphatic victory in the southern state, named Siddaramaiah as the CM and Shivakumar as the deputy CM.

