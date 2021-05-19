Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appreciated effort of the doctors’ team of a private hospital in the capital city for helping a newborn named Gudiya to beat the deadly Covid 19 disease. Gudiya’s successful win over the deadly disease offers a huge ray of hope during these difficult times, the CM said.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Appreciate the dedication of Dr Arijit Mohapatra & his team of Jagannath Hospital, Bhubaneswar for helping newborn girl, Gudiya beat COVID19 after battling for life on a ventilator. Gudiya’s successful win over #COVID19 offers a huge ray of hope during these difficult times.”

Newborn girl Gudiya tested negative for Coronavirus, 10 days after being admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for the infection.

Gudiya, who has fully recovered from the disease, has become one of the youngest Covid-survivors in the country.

The newborn girl reportedly tested positive for Covid 19 within few weeks of her birth in Bhubaneswar, last month. She was later admitted to Jagannath hospital. She was barely a month old when she was put on ventilator support. However, after 10 days, she has completely recovered from the disease.