Odisha: Clerk drinks liquor on school premises, video goes viral; Watch

By WCE 3

Jajpur: Video of a clerk drinking liquor on the premises of a school in Odisha’s Jajpur district has gone viral on different social media platforms.

In the video, which has gone viral, Anil Samal, a clerk of Bhaskar Samal Government School at Rahas Guhali village under Binjharpur block of the district, can be seen taking liquor on the premises of the school.

The video of the clerk consuming liquor on the premises of the school, which was filmed by someone hidingly, went viral soon after it was posted on the social media.

Related News

Medical staff beaten up for swab test in Odisha; One…

Odisha: Undertrial prisoner attempts suicide in jail

Meanwhile, questions are raised about how a clerk is consuming alcohol on the school premises. A high-level investigation into the incident and stringent action against the concerned clerk has been demanded.

Statement of the authorities of the school and the clerk over the incident could not be obtained despite repeated attempts.

Watch the video here:

You might also like
State

Gyms across Odisha to be fully functional from tomorrow but with some conditions

State

Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; check details

State

Cobra spits up 6 eggs after swallowing in Odisha

State

Odisha achieves the milestone of 1.5 Cr COVID tests

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.