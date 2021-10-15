Odisha: Classes 8 and 11 To Reopen On 25 and 21 October Respectively

By WCE 2
odisha schools reopen
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Offline/physical classes for standards 8 will resume on 25th October and 11 will resume on 21st October, informed the School and Mass Education department.

It is noteworthy that, the physical classes of 9 to 12 standard students are already being conducted in the State with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

But the students having been given the option of attending classes online.

Official sources at the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department however said on Thursday that the schools will reopen for classes 8 and 11 after the puja vacations.

The schools are being cleaned and sanitized as a measure to prepare for the reopening.

However it is worth mentioning that, the Odisha government had declared vacations for schools from October 9 to October 20 in view of Durga Puja followed by Kumar Purnima.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 467 new COVID19 positive cases

State

Petrol,Diesel decreases in Bhubaneswar, Check the latest price

State

State

5 more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online