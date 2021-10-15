Odisha: Classes 8 and 11 To Reopen On 25 and 21 October Respectively

Bhubaneswar: Offline/physical classes for standards 8 will resume on 25th October and 11 will resume on 21st October, informed the School and Mass Education department.

It is noteworthy that, the physical classes of 9 to 12 standard students are already being conducted in the State with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

But the students having been given the option of attending classes online.

Official sources at the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department however said on Thursday that the schools will reopen for classes 8 and 11 after the puja vacations.

The schools are being cleaned and sanitized as a measure to prepare for the reopening.