Odisha: Class IX students can appear Matric exam in May 2021

Odisha Class 9 students can appear Matric exam in May 21
Bhubaneswar: All Odia medium students of Class IX in 2019-20 can appear in the BSE conducted Matric exam scheduled to be held in May 2021 in Odisha, said a notification issued from office of the CM on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that all schools of the State were shut since March 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the annual examination of Class IX could not be done.

Later, the Schools were opened in January 2021 to prepare the students of Class X and XII abiding the Covid guidelines. However, keeping in mind the mental pressure on the students the decision has been taken. They will be provided classes to clear their doubts as per their need.

