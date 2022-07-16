Odisha Class 11 Admissions 2022: Applications To Begin From July 20

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will begin the online application process for Class 11 admissions on July 20, informed, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Reportedly, the online applications will be available till August month. The interested students can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) official website up.

Students can apply for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the portal.

Students, who have passed the class 10 exam can register themselves by filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).

It is to be noted that as the results of CBSE and ICSE have not yet been released, the last date of application for admission is likely to be postponed if necessary, said Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

