Odisha class 10 board exam result announced, Dana Majhi’s daughter passed

Dana Majhi’s daughter passed class 10 board exam

Bhubaneswar: Daughter of Dana Majhi, the farmer from Odisha who walked 10 km with his wife’s body in August 2016, has passed the Odisha class 10 board exam results of which was announced earlier today.

Dana Majhi’s daughter Chandini Majhi has cleared the BSE Odisha Matric exam with 47 per cent mark.

It is to be noted here that Dana Majhi, who is a resident of Melghara village under Thuamul Rampur of Odisha’s Kalahandi district, made the headline after he walked 10 km with his wife’s body in August 2016.

Also Read: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 declared; Check Class 10 Board Exam Result Details Here

Founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Dr. Achyuta Samanta extended his helping hand by providing education to Dana Majhi’s three daughters Chandini, Sonei and Pramila.

Meanwhile, the tribal community of the Kalahandi district is overwhelmed with the success of Dana Majhi’s daughter in the tenth board exam.

