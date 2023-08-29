Odisha Civil Services Preliminary exam 2022 date announced, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary exam 2022 date.

As per the announcement of the Commission, the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary exam 2022 will be held on October 15.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission have decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary examination, 2022, pursuant to Adv. No.17 of 2022-23, tentatively on 15.10.2023 (Sunday). The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later,” said the Commission in a notification.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission at http://opsc.gov.in for further information in this regard,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the online application process for the OPSC OCS 2022 started from January 17 and continued till February 16.

A total of 683 vacancies in various departments of the state government will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Below is the department-wise name and number of posts to be filled up through the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) exam 2022:

OAS (Odisha Administrative Services) Group-A (JB): 244

OCS (Odisha Cooperative Service) Group-B: 7

OLS (Odisha Labour Service) Group-B: 50

ORS (Odisha Revenue Service) Group -B: 295

OTS (Odisha Transport Services) Group -B: 22

OT & AS (Odisha Taxation & Account Services) Group -B: 65

As per the OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification, out of the 683 Vacancies, 387 are for Un-Reserved Category Candidates with Inclusive 128 Posts reserved for Woman Gender for the purpose.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scales

According to the OPSC Recruitment 2023 Advertisements Selection for Appointment into Group ‘A’ and Group ‘ Posts under varying Pay Scale Level 12 and Pay Level 10 respectively as displayed here-below: