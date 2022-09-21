OCS Prelim exam 2021

Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Prelim exam 2021 on October 16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the date for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021.

Candidates interested for applying can check details by visiting the official site of OPSC.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021 on 16.10.2022 (Sunday) in five zones i.e. Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur…,” read the official notice.

Find Details Here: 

Paper 1: General Studies
Timing: 10 am to 12 noon
Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 01

Paper 2: General Studies
Timing: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 02

