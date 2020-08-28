Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday deferred the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main written examination, 2019 scheduled to be held in the month of September in view of the restrictions imposed by the State Government due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view of the restrictions imposed by the State Govt. due to unprecedented epidemiological crisis as a result of Covid-19, the OCS-19 Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2020 has been deferred and shall be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2020 subject to the then guidelines of the Government. The exact date and time of examination shall be notified later”, read a notice issued by the OPSC.

The Commission has also asked the candidates to visit the website of the Commission at www.opsc.gov.in regarding important notices and also keep track of publication of various notices to this effect in the leading local daily newspapers.