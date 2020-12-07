Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services (Main) examination 2019, which had been scheduled to be held on December 8, was postponed in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow.

The said exam will be held on January 2, 2021, while the venue and timing of the exam will be the same, informed Odisha Public Service Commission.

Taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the examination centres due to Bharat Bandh, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS-I and GS-II) scheduled to be held on December 8 is hereby postponed, stated a notification by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday.

The farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the last several days while the farmers’ organisations have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow.