Odisha Civil Services 2021 results row: Orissa High Court lifts stay order

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Thursday lifted its earlier interim stay on the publication of the Odisha Civil Services 2021 results. The court lifted the stay after hearing an interim petition of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

While lifting the stay order, the top court of the State also ordered the OPSC to reserve a seat for Satish Kumar Panigrahi, the divyang candidate who had filed a petition for not being allowed to participate in the Civil Services 2021 exam.

While hearing Panigrahi’s petition on July 21, the court ordered the interim stay on the announcement of the results. However, the OPSC, through senior advocate Pradipta Kumar Mohanty, filed an interim petition saying that the interim stay on the publication of the results would affect hundreds of other candidates who are waiting for the results.

Hearing the OPSC’s petition, the High Court bench comprising Justice Aditya Kumar Mohaptra made some changes in its earlier order. It asked the OPSC to reserve a seat for the divyang candidate and not to make any appointment for this seat without its permission.