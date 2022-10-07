Odisha Civil Services 2020 result published: Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination 2020 was published today. Out of the examinees a total of 392 aspirants became successful in the examination.

As per reports, Tejaswini Behera became the topper in the Odisha Administrative Services Examination.

Out of the total 392 candidates, 148 are girl students. Interestingly, the top three places were secued by girl students. Besides topper Behera, Subhankari Sudeshna Das secured the second top position while the third position was secured by Ananya Shrusti Satpathy.

The fourth top position in the examination was secured by Debabrata Kar while Debabrata Maharana became the fifth topper in the civil services examination.

The top ten places were secured by seven woman candidates and three male candidates. Abhismita Tiwari secured the sixth position while Subhashree Rath secured the seventh position. Sritapa Mishra secured the 8th top position in the examination while the 9th top position was secured by Bibekananda Sadangi. Tapati Raj got the 10th position.

On the basis of the Personality Test of Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 held from 19th Sept 2022 to 30 Sept 2022, the Commission hereby recommends 392 (148-w) candidates in order fo merit for appointment to the Post/ Services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A & Group B), pursuant to Advt. No 07 of 2020-21, reads a notice issued today by the Odisha Public Service Commission, Cuttack.