Odisha Civil Services-2020 Preliminary Exam to be held on this date: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services-2020 preliminary examination has been scheduled to be held on 27th Aug 2021.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has scheduled to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on Friday the 27th of August. OPSC released the notice in this regard on Monday.

The exam shall be conducted in 5 Centres across Odisha including in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

As per the notice, the Paper I (General Studies), in which 100 numbers of objective type questions (with multiple choice answers), will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. Similarly, the Paper II (General Studies) which will carry 80 numbers of multiple choice questions will be held from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Persons with disability (candidates) will be given 40 minutes extra in each sitting that is from 10 am to 12.40 pm in the first sitting and 1.30 to 4.10 pm in the second sitting.

The ‘Admission Certificate’ of the candidates and ‘Instructions to candidates’ will be available in the website of OPSC later.

The candidates are required to visit the website of the Commission www. opsc.gov.in frequently to download their ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Instructions to Candidates’.