Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification Released, Check Details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 notification on December 31, 2020.

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates can register themselves from January 12, 2021, at the official site of OPSC and apply (links are given below).

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

Name and number of the vacant posts:

Odisha Administrative Service (OAS): 137 Posts

Odisha Finance Service (OFS): 104 Posts

Odisha Revenue Service (ORS): 74 Posts

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT & AS): 63 Posts

Odisha Co-operative Service (OCS): 8 Posts

Odisha Police Services (OPS): 6 Posts

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University.

The candidate who wants to apply for the OPSC examinations should be between 21 years to 32 years of age. They should keep in mind that the closing date of the application is February 11, 2021.

