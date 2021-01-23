Odisha: Civil Judge Jr Division cum JMFC Court inaugurated in Chilika

Tangi: Honourable Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr S Muralidhar inaugurated the Civil Judge Junior Division cum JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Court at Chilike in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday in the presence of honourable Judges of Orissa High Court, Justice SK Mishra and Justice S Ratho.

There was a long demand for establishment of this Court in Chilika. It will help people of the nearby places as they can file their cases in this Court.

Dignitaries including SP Ajay Pratap Swain, Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty, Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev, former MLA Raghunath Sahu, Debendranath Mansingh, local representatives, many advocates from Banapur, Chilika and Tangi and intellectuals were present on this occasion.