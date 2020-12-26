Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A civil contractor from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has allegedly committed suicide on Friday after losing lakhs of money in IPL betting.

The deceased has been identified as Ainul Sheikh from Dundu village of Bahalda area of the district.

According to reports, Ainul who was a small-time civil contractor by profession and a permanent resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, had invested lakhs of rupees in IPL betting through a bookie in Jharkhand’s Tatanagar.

However, instead of making more money from his investment, the contractor lost all of it and was in a debt-ridden state. He faced severe trouble in paying his workers and running his family.

This pressure of the financial crisis is assumed to be the reason behind Ainul’s suicide yesterday.

The labours at the work site found the contractor’s hanging body and informed the Bahalda Police. The cops seized the body and have sent it for an autopsy. Further detail about the case is awaited.