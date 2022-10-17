Odisha Cine Artist Association conducts elections, see details

By Sudeshna Panda 0
odisha cine artist association

Bhubaneswar: On October 16, 2022 (Sunday) the Odisha Cine Artist Association conducted its elections to elect various members.

According to reports, the elections took place in Stylla Garden situated in Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

The following actors have been elected to the following posts, see entire details here: 

  1. President – Sidhant Mohapatra
  2. General Secretary – Sritam Das
  3. Vice-President – Pradyumna Lenka and Biju Badajena
  4. Additional Secretary – Ushashi Mishra and Debu Pattnaik
  5. Treasurer – Suresh Mishra

The following actors have been nominated to the following posts, see entire details here: 

  1. Akas Das Nayak
  2. Prabhanjan Parida
  3. Pushpa Panda
  4. Debashais Patra
  5. Papi Santuka
  6. Subhashis Sharma
  7. Rabi Mishra
  8. Sukanta Ratha
  9. Pratibha Panda
  10. Bidusmita
  11. Jina
  12. Poonam
  13. Swaraj
You might also like
State

More rain in Odisha as cyclonic circulation forms over BoB

State

Odisha investors meet in Hyderabad, CM meets industry leaders

State

Road accident in Odisha: 2 dead as ambulance hits tree

State

Alleged sex racket in Bhubaneswar, journalists extort money!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.