Odisha Cine Artist Association conducts elections, see details

Bhubaneswar: On October 16, 2022 (Sunday) the Odisha Cine Artist Association conducted its elections to elect various members.

According to reports, the elections took place in Stylla Garden situated in Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

The following actors have been elected to the following posts, see entire details here:

President – Sidhant Mohapatra General Secretary – Sritam Das Vice-President – Pradyumna Lenka and Biju Badajena Additional Secretary – Ushashi Mishra and Debu Pattnaik Treasurer – Suresh Mishra

The following actors have been nominated to the following posts, see entire details here: