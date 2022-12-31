Odisha CHSE plus two exams to commence from March 1,2023

Bhubaneswar: The CHSE plus two board examinations will commence from March 1, 2023 informed the Council Of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday.

Odisha Plus 2 Exams for Arts, Science Commerce and Vocational stream will begin from April 28, 2022.

The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. The centre superintendents are requested to ensure

that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of examination and to see that CCTVS are functioning throughout all sittings uninterruptedly.

The examinations of Biology (Section A: Botany & Section-B: Zoology) for both regular and ex-regular candidates will be held in a single sitting with a gap of 20 mlnutes in between. First,the candidates shall be supplied with Biology Paper-i (Botany) questions at 10A.M. After that, Biology (Zoology) question paper shall be given at 11.50AM after collection of answer booklets used by candidates for answering Biology-l (Botany) papers.

Here is the entire schedule: