Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 To Be Published Today, Check Here

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 To Be Published Today, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will publish the Class 12 Arts Result today that is on August 8, 2022.

The result will be declared at 4 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

It is to be noted that, the result for vocational courses will also be declared today. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

More than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination this year.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.