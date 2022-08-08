Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts
CHSE Office Bhubaneswar

Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 To Be Published Today, Check Here

By WCE 2 537 0

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will publish the Class 12 Arts Result today that is on August 8, 2022.

The result will be declared at 4 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

It is to be noted that, the result for vocational courses will also be declared today. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

More than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination this year.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Additional Commissioner CT and GST Under Vigilance Scanner

Education

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2, Rank Cards Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in, How To…

State

Odisha: Body Of Missing Youth Recovered From Hirakud, Search Underway For Another

State

Petrol And Diesel Rates Increase In Bhubaneswar On Monday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.