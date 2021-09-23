Odisha: Choudwar businessman arrested for poisoning dogs to death

Cuttack: In the case of a man poisoning dogs to death in Choudwar area, he has been arrested following a police complaint. It was informed by Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

It is to be noted that a businessman had poisoned to death five dogs yesterday while he has allegedly so far killed about 20 dogs in the same manner. The said businessman owns a tiffin stall in Sankarpur area of Choudhwar in Cuttack district.

According to the reports, the businessman had allegedly mixed ”danadar” in a food item and fed it to the dogs due to which five dogs died yesterday. The dogs were allegedly entering the businessman’s house regularly and defecating on the chulha that has been made in the veranda.

Accordingly, the man planned to get rid of the stray and poisoned them. After consuming the poison mixed gulgula, the dogs started vomiting and were later found dead.