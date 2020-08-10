DFO In Vigilance Net Odisha
Representational Image

Odisha: Chilika Wildlife DFO In Vigilance Net, Raids Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at the residence and office of Chilika Wildlife Division Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Ranjan Hota

There were charges of accumulating disproportionate assets to his declared source of income.

Simultaneous raids are being conducted at his office in Balugaon, 2 residential properties at Bhubaneswar ( a three-storey house in Chandrasekharpur, a house in Dumduma in Khandagiri ) an ancestral house in Biridi in Jagatsinghpur and a relative’s house in Padmapur under Balipatna police limits.

The raid is underway and further details are awaited.

