Odisha: Children’s fight leads to group clash, 10 injured!

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a fight between children has led to a group clash in Rayagada district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the situation was so bad that as many as 10 people have been injured in the incident.

It is worth mentioning that, at least 10 people have been injured after a clash broke out between Nuapada and Debdala village.

As many as 10 to 12 houses have been vandalised by the irate mob in the clash. Since tension prevailed in the villages.

It is noteworthy that, one platoon police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control.

The injured have been admitted to the Rayagada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). Further details awaited.